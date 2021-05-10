Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Reaches $39.22 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $39.22 million and $2.02 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00084085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.00784937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.53 or 0.08970575 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

