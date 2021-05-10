Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 1,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Nufarm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.