Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $8,702.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00664377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 144.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00247143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.33 or 0.01207372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00030813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00732879 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

