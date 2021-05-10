nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $38.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NYSE NVT opened at $31.76 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after acquiring an additional 472,134 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 369,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

