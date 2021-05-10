NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18,816.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 196,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $102,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $592.49 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $303.79 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $573.10 and its 200-day moving average is $545.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.