NXM (NXM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,750.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. NXM has a market cap of $945.66 million and approximately $7,750.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $148.29 or 0.00267103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00105529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00772478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.59 or 0.08774652 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,022 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,985 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

