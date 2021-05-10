Nyerium (NYEX) Market Cap Tops $53,942.41

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nyerium has traded down 62.5% against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $53,942.41 and $29.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.