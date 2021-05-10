Nyzo (NYZO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $645,106.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $645,106.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $275.12 or 0.00486142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00244523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $687.81 or 0.01215385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003695 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.05 or 0.00745780 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.