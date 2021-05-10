Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to report $282.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.50 million and the highest is $283.62 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,265,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,843,421 shares of company stock valued at $427,596,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Oak Street Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 61,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after acquiring an additional 883,730 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $58.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

