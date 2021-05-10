Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $98,298,925.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $104,915.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,374,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,197,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,308 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

