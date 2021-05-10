Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.21 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $210.59 million and $15.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001609 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.