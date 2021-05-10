OAX (OAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $859,201.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and approximately $859,201.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00082065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00105256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.01 or 0.00771844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00051513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.74 or 0.08729284 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.