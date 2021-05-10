Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $132.95 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $578.43 million and $132.95 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00105990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.37 or 0.00780836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,000.70 or 0.08927708 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

