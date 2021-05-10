OctoFi Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $39.77 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $49.87 or 0.00089180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00083777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00064618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00106049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.58 or 0.00782495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.95 or 0.08921447 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

