Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0017

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $13.64 million and $2.13 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00086846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00107154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.88 or 0.00803968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,319.16 or 0.09179346 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

