Offshift Hits One Day Trading Volume of $71,826.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00004741 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $71,826.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,258.98 or 1.00650643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00047291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00230606 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001815 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

