Oikos (OKS) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $16,237.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 115.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00247846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.40 or 0.01189623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.40 or 0.00752054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.33 or 0.99898953 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.