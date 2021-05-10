Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.39

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 2869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after acquiring an additional 607,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

