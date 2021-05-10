Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.71

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 1808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $4,903,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $10,955,000.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

