Omnicom Group (OMC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) recently:

5/10/2021 – Omnicom Group was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

4/28/2021 – Omnicom Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Consistency and diversity of operations and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure persistent profitability for Omnicom. The company’s bottom line is benefiting from ongoing operating efficiency initiatives in real estate, back office services, procurement and IT areas. Change in business mix resulting from disposition of some non-core or underperforming agencies over the past year, is also aiding the bottom line. Omnicom has a consistent record of dividend payment and share repurchases. Partly due to these positives, shares of Omnicom have improved in the past year. However, global presence exposes it to foreign exchange rate risks. Dependence on information technology systems makes it vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. The company’s CRM Execution and Support segment remains a concern.”

4/22/2021 – Omnicom Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Omnicom Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OMC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.80. 1,405,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,977. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

