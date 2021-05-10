ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.440-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

