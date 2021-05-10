ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $46.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.78. 145,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.