Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.88

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.88 and last traded at $69.82, with a volume of 554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

ONEXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

