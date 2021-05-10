Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Down to $66.41

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.41, but opened at $63.86. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 352 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -349.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

