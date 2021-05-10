Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $73.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OTRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $563.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ontrak by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

