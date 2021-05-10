Opacity (OPCT) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $15.41 million and $657,213.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00082886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00064654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00106522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.00787261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.12 or 0.08951141 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

