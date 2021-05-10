Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $2.00 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00082065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00105256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.01 or 0.00771844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00051513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.74 or 0.08729284 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.