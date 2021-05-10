Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.58

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.16. Opera shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 462 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Opera by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

