Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.72). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

