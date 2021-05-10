Oppenheimer Increases Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $59.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

