Oppenheimer Lowers Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $105.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITRI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

