OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) fell 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.79. 2,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 266,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

Several research firms recently commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $756.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.18 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

