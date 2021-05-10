OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $1.21 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and $1.88 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $403.00 or 0.00704005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00068169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 93% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00246766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $701.99 or 0.01226297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.22 or 0.00742822 BTC.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

