Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Gap Down to $5.46

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.28. Orchard Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 2,507 shares.

ORTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $637.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 812,594 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 570,725 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 374,251 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 2,484.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 276,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 265,685 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

