Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.73

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 133849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OROCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orocobre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

