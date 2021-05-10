Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,680,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Oshkosh by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $133.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.