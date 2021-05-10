Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.470-2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $48.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.