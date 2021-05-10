Ouroboros (OURO) Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $141,774.27 and $4,207.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.00775950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00065603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00245799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.05 or 0.01195519 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00030527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.35 or 0.00727965 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

