Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.14

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on OUTKY. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Equities analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

