Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CSFB lifted their price target on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:OVV traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.15. 230,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$7.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.28%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

