Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

NYSE OC opened at $106.92 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

