Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 254.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,108.60 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $685.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.12, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,149.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,142.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

