Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,765 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 635.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $222.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $602.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

