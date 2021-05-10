Oxygen (OXY) Price Tops $2.87 on Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00005204 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $174.56 million and $6.17 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,914,573 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

