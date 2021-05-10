Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.92.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,717. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,854,000 after purchasing an additional 438,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 165,445 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

