Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $15.02. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 11,386 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after acquiring an additional 233,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,405,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,554,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,428,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.