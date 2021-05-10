PAID Network (PAID) Market Capitalization Achieves $125.88 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $125.88 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00247333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $679.98 or 0.01178688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00753090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,487.06 or 0.99649350 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.