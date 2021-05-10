PAID Network Price Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00004851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $170.66 million and $8.09 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $465.76 or 0.00839638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 135% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00249051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.94 or 0.01180689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00029308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00714955 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

