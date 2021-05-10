Palomar Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Palomar stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,977,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Palomar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Palomar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 736.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,557,000 after buying an additional 440,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $58,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,300 shares of company stock worth $4,355,084. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

