Pamp Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00083246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00064830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00105880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.00772734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.06 or 0.08711944 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

